Completesports.com’s Euro 2020 Best XI

The Euro 2020 tournament has come and gone, but it has continued to generate discussions in the football circle, particularly about the players who shone like a million stars and helped their teams make appreciable progress in the tournament.

AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN x-rays Completesports.com‘s best 11 Players of the tournament.

Gianluigi Donorumma (Italy)

He capped a superb performance with two penalty saves in the semifinal against Spain and in the final against the Three Lions of England that gave Italy the Euro 2020 trophy. Donorumma also finished the group stage without conceding a goal, a feat that was only matched by England’s number one stopper, Jordan Pickford.

The icing on the cake was when he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament ahead of other big names at the showpiece. He’s just earned a big move to PSG and will battle to be the number one at a side pushing for Champions League glory.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Despite coming to the tournament as one of…