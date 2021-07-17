Diogu Gifts Teammates Sports Gears From Own Clothing Line, GRRR

D’Tigers captain Ike Diogu surprised his teammates with sports gears from his clothing line, GRRR, as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This gesture was made known on the D’Tigers Instagram page on Saturday.

Following the kind gesture, Diogu nicknamed ‘Black Caesar’ received messages of appreciation from D’Tigers players and officials.

“Captain lke Diogu surprised the team with some special Naija gear from his clothing line. Thank you to the l GOAT. @grrronline.”

A day earlier head coach, Mike Brown, had shown love to the player by giving out beautifully Nigeria-branded sports gears to the players.

On Friday, D’Tigers were ranked fourth in the latest FIBA power rankings released on Friday.

They stunned USA and Argentina before losing to Australia in their three exhibition games in Las Vegas.

