Genk Bank On Onuachu To Beat Club Brugge

KRC Genk manager John van de Brom will be banking on prolific Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu to help his side beat Club Brugge in today’s Belgian Super Cup clash, Completesports.com reports.

The encounter will take place at the Breydelstadion, Brugge.

Club Brugge were crowned Belgian Pro League champions last season, while Genk won the Belgian Cup.

Read Also:Done Deal: Alhassan Yusuf Joins Belgian Club Royal Antwerp On Four-Year Contract

Onuachu scored 35 times in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Smurfs last season.

His international teammate Cyriel Dessers is also expected a key role for Genk in the game following his impressive pre-season form.

Genk will be without their Colombian trio; Jhon Lucumi, Daniel Munoz and Carlos Cuesta against Phillipe Clemente side.

The players are yet to join the team after the Copa America campaign with Colomiba.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…