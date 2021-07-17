Germany’s Men’s Football Team Walk Off Pitch After Torunarigha Allegedly Racially Abused

Germany’s olympic team walked off the pitch during a test game against Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The news was confirmed by the Germany team’s Twitter account in a tweet that read: “The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.”

The Honduras Football Federation said on their Twitter page: “Game ended in the 87th [minute] due to abandonment because of a German player alleging a racist insult from a Honduras team member. Regarding this matter, the Honduras Football Federation states that the situation was a misunderstanding on the pitch.”

Germany coach Stefan Kuntz said: “When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option.”



Read Also: Tokyo 2020 Olympics: D’Tigers Ranked 4th In Latest FIBA Power Rankings

The behind-closed-doors warm-up game was arranged to prepare for the Olympic Games and took place in Wakayama,…