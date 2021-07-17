I Want To Win Scottish League Again With Rangers

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is looking forward to the start of the new season and want to win the league title with the club again, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Gers last summer and played a key role in the club’s title success.

The central defender has not enjoyed a full summer break in a long time having international football to contend with Nigeria.

Balogun also arrived Rangers last summer, having finished up playing with Wigan Athletic.

“Last season I didn’t really have a break – I came straight off playing games, but this year, I had a break so it is very important, as for everyone else,”he told Rangers TV.



Read Also: Huesca Plan To Keep Nwakali , Reject Leeds, Watford Bids

“It is my first full pre-season in a long time as I have always been away on internationals, so it is good to feel your body like that again as I always say this is the time where you can break through some limits that you had before and set some…