Kaizer Chiefs Ready To Make History- Akpeyi

Daniel Akpeyi insists Kaizer Chiefs are fired up for Saturday’s (today) CAF Champions League final against defending champions Al Ahly, reports Completesports.com.

The Amakhosi will look to win the trophy for the first time when they face the Egyptians at the Mohammed V Stadium , Casablanca.

Stuart Baxter’s side are also looking to become the third South African club to win the competition after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Every single player knows what is obtainable and what the target is. Playing Al Ahly is not going to be easy. They have won this tournament many times, and it is the first time we are stepping into it,”Akpeyi told the club’s official website.



” But that puts positive pressure on us. I do not see us losing focus and our preparation has been intensive. Everyone is fired up and ready to go to achieve the dreams of the team and the dreams of our…