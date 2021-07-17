Super Falcons Commence Training In Austria

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria have observed their first training session in Austria in preparation for the Inaugural Aisha Buhari Cup.

The coach of the team, Randy Waldrum on his social media page was excited with the first training session and pleased with the players in camp.

“Excellent training session this morning in Austria with @NGSuper_Falcons Excited about this group! #SuperFalcons,”the American gaffer tweeted.

Randy Waldrum handed debut Invitation to Leicester City’s Ashleigh Plumptre, Josephine Ijeh (BK Hacken), Adekite Fatuga-Dada (Watford FC), and Evelyn Ijeh (BK Hacken).

The gaffer also recalled Dijon FC forward, Desire Oparanozie alongside Ini-Abasi Umotong (Lewes FC), and Ebere Orji.



Three players from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership also made the team list including Onyinyechi Okeke (Bayelsa Queens), Esther Ogbonna…