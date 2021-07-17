‘ We Will Rely On Him’- Napoli Boss Spalleti Expect Big Things From Osimhen

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti says he will be counting on Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen during his reign at the club , reports Completesports.com.

Spalleti will take charge of the Partenopei next season after replacing former Italy international Gennaro Gattuso.

The former Roma boss met Osimhen for the first time this week and is already looking forward to working with the 22-year-old even as he expects him to improve on certain aspects of his game .

“We will rely on Osimhen, his a strong point of the team because he is a complete player from all points of view,”declared the former Inter Milan manager.

“In addition to being able to score, he puts other things into his game, he gives everything.



“Above all, he fights for his teammates and it is very important for the rest of the group because if he starts we can all see him.”

Spalleti however believes the Nigeria…