Everton Need Quality Striker To Be Title Contenders -Fellaini

Former Everton midfielder, Marouane Fellaini says Everton would have won a laurel last season if the team had a quality striker that can deliver 25 goals a season.

The midfielder, now 33, believes that the lack of a top goalscorer was the only thing holding Moyes’ team back from claiming silverware at that time.

“I think, for me, we had a great team at Everton,” he told evertonfc.com.

Read Also: Telles Reveals Desire To Fight For Regular Shirt At Old Trafford

“We missed a striker who can score 25 goals. Ok we had Yakubu, but when I arrived at Everton he got a big injury.

“After that we had Jelavic, and after he arrived for six months he scored 12 goals. After that he was a bit down because players start to know you, it’s not easy.

“I think if Everton had a player like, for example, Lukaku at this time with our players – it would be great.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…