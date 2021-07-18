FIFA Plans To Reduce Football Games From 90 To 60 Minutes

World football governing body FIFA is considering bringing in a host of controversial changes to the current football system with one of such which will see games reduce from 90 minutes to 60 minutes.

According to Mundo Deportivo FIFA are looking for ways to improve the game and are trialling a series of different rules in the ‘Future of Football Cup’ youth tournament.

Under 19 sides from PSV, AZ Alkmaar, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge are all partaking in the experiment, which features five key regulations.

Also Read: Musa To Complete Turkey Move This Week

Firstly, instead of 90 minutes, games will be made of two 30 minute halves – with the idea of shortened match believed to have been taken from basketball and futsal.

In April, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had hinted at shorter games in the European Super League before its almighty collapse.

The referee will stop his watch whenever the ball gets out of play in attempt to crack down on persistent time-wasting and…