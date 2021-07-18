Inter Milan Chief Marotta Confirms Bellerin Interest

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the Serie A champions are interested in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard is thought to be seeking a move away from North London after losing his status as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, and Inter are supposedly at the head of the queue for his signature.

Marotta has revealed that the Nerazzurri are keeping an eye on Bellerin as they endeavour to replace Achraf Hakimi, and he also refused to rule out an approach for Manchester United’s Alex Telles following Ashley Young’s exit.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Marotta said: “Hector Bellerin is a player we’re following… but I can’t say more. Alex Telles? I can’t exclude this possibility but we’re making our plans and we’ll see. We’re now planning to keep our best players after selling Hakimi.”

Telles played second fiddle to Luke Shaw at Old Trafford last term and is being tipped to leave after just one season, but the left-back has hinted that…