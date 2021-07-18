Messi Breaks Ronaldo’s Instagram Record 

Lionel Messi finally put some international football demons to bed as he inspired Argentina to Copa America success, after edging rivals Brazil in the final.

According to The Mirror, as a result of the success, Messi also broke a record that was previously held by long-term Balon D’or rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the wake of the victory on July 10, Messi took to Instagram to toast their triumph with a picture of him in the changing room proudly holding the trophy alongside the caption: “What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!”

As things stand, the photo has been liked more than 20 million times, thus making the image the most popular Instagram post ever posted by an athlete.

Ronaldo’s record lasted just under a year, as the previously most liked post came in the form of his touching tribute to the late Diego Maradona after his death in…