Musa To Complete Turkey Move This Week

Ahmed Musa is in line to make a departure from Kano Pillars in Nigeria so as to complete his summer transfer to a club-side in the Turkish Super Lig in the new week.

Complete Sports had exclusively reported last month that a Turkish Super Lig club offered Musa a mouth-watering one-year deal that is worth €2.2m (1.05 billion naira).

According to an American-based agent, Justus who failed to disclose the identity of the Turkish outfit, “the club first offered Musa €2m a year but he turned it down.

“The president of the club said that they could not go above that amount due to the coronavirus-induced financial problems every club in Europe is facing,” Justus told CS.



“However, the club’s president has said that they are desperate to have Musa on their pay-roll next season and have come back with a final offer of €2.2m a year,” he said.

But it appears Musa has finally reached an…