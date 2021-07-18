Ndidi: Leicester City Desperate To Win More Trophies After FA Cup Success

Wilfred Ndidi insists Leicester City want to win more trophies after their FA Cup success last season, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes claimed the trophy for the first time after hard-fought 1-0 win against Chelsea in the final at the Wembley Stadium.

“It has been tough and it has been really good,” he told LCFC TV.

“After the break, we need the pre-season. We are used to it, so it is normal for us but I have really missed playing games.

“It is just one month or so, so being back and starting training with the lads, just running and playing football, it feels refreshing. It is really nice.

“It has been great because being away from these lads for over a month, coming back to see them with great smiles and everyone is happy, it is really good.

“Seeing everyone happy and ready to go, it is really good, as a team and as a family. I look forward to what is coming ahead. In pre-season, we take it slowly.

“We don’t rush into playing games. It’s training in order…