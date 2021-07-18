NPFL: Rivers United Hold Akwa; Enyimba, Pillars, Nasarawa United Maintain Title Push

Leaders Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 33 fixture in Port Harcourt on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Charles Atshimene pounced on a defensive mistake in the Rivers United defence to put his side ahead in the 53rd minute.

Bakary Bamba equalised for the hosts three minutes from time after he was teed up by substitute Fortune Omoniwari.

Akwa United remain top of the standings with 61 points from 33 games.

Nasarawa United maintained second position on the table after a slim 1-0 home win against MFM in Lafia.

Silas Nwankwo scored the decisive goal in the 15th minute.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars continued their title push following a 2-0 win against Dakkada at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna with Rabiu Ali and David Ebuka getting the goals.

In Aba, Enyimba rallied back from a goal down to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1.

Jigawa took the lead through Bature Sani two minutes before the break.

Reuben Bala levelled…