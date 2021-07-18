Onuachu Will Only Leave For The Right Price

Genk sports director Dimitri de Conde says Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu will only leave the club for the right price, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has been linked with a number of clubs in England notably Arsenal, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old scored 35 times in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Smurfs last season.

Resd Also: Belgian Super Cup: Genk Bank On Onuachu To Beat Club Brugge

“The market is a bit strange. It is a bit quieter than usual, but I don’t mind. We want to keep our team together,” he said.

“It is of course a market with supply and demand, but for now it is quiet around them.

“Let them go for a price that we can agree with.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…