Team Nigeria’s Medal Chances In Tokyo Olympics Are Bright -Amuneke

Former Super Eagle Assistant coach, Emmanuel Amuneke believes Team Nigeria has what it takes to excel at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Amuneke, who was part of Nigeria’s Dream Team 1 that won a gold medal at the Atlanta Olympic in the US, stated this in an interview with Punch.

The former Barcelona star noted that Nigeria’s chances are bright beyond football and urged Nigerians to be confident in athletes representing the country.

“Our chances are bright. The good thing is that apart from football, we have other athletes that are going to participate in the Olympics.

“But the reality is that it depends on the level of preparation because other countries also have prepared their athletes and they would also be in a position to compete.

“But we just have to be confident in our athletes and those representing us have to believe in themselves. There’s the possibility of doing something…