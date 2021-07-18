Telles Reveals Desires To Fight For Regular Shirt At Old Trafford

Man United defender, Alex Telles has revealed his desire to fight for a starting shirt and win more trophies for the Red Devils ahead of the new season.

Telles made this known in an interview with United Daily, where he disclosed his readiness to make his mark at Old Trafford.

The Brazil left-back, who is also a target for Roma, has stated that he has no plans to leave the Premier League.

“I’m really happy to be back here.

“It’s a pleasure to be at Manchester United coming into my second season. Last season, we came really close to winning trophies, so we go into this next season with a lot of desire and I really want to show my work and my value here at the club.

“I know Manchester United Football Club and the fans really believe in me.”

