AfriPro – Gateway To Stardom

If you are a footballer with the ambition to play in Europe then this is for you .

AfriPro connects professional and amateur footballers with desire to play in Europe with teams looking for undiscovered talent.

AfriPro is a digital platform that helps promote and give visibility for footballers aspiring to play in Europe. On this platform coaches and football teams are able to monitor footballers, scout , contact for possible trials in their teams

We are currently testing the service before it is launched in Fall of 2021.

Join in now and be part of the first 1000 sign-ups, which will receive an Early Bird account with the first year free of charge.

With the Early Bird Account, you get exclusive access to Pilot Partner football teams from Scandinavia and Baltics.

All you need to do is follow the Instagram page @afripro.afripro , check on their bio and click on the link

Click link below and begin your journey to Stardom.