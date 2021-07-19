Akpeyi Responds To Criticism After Kaizer Chiefs’ Champions League Final Defeat To Al Ahly

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs’s CAF Champions League final loss to Al Ahly, following criticism over his performance in the game, reports Completesports.com.

The Amakhosi were thrashed 3-0 by the Egyptians at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca on Saturday.

Akpeyi had a flawless campaign in the competition prior to final as he didn’t concede a goal in six previous outings.



The shot stopper however conceded thrice in the second half against the North Africans and has been widely criticised by some of the club’s supporters.

He took to the social media to thank his supporters who stood by him in the face of adversity.

“Every champion has once lost a fight (sadly so) but they’ve never lost their dream no matter the opinion about them, nature does conform to them at the right time,” Akpeyi wrote on Instagram.

“To everyone who has been…