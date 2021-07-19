‘Can’t Wait’ – Moses Ready For New Season In Russia

Spartak Moscow winger Victor Moses can’t wait for the start of new Russian Premier League season, reports Completesports.com.

The People’s Team rounded up their pre-season exercise with a 5-1 win against Khimki on Sunday.

Moses showed his readiness for the season by scoring four goals in five pre-season outings for Rui Vitoria’s side.

The former Chelsea player took to the social media to confirm his readiness for the 2021/22 season.



“Great preseason done! Feeling fit and strong 💪🏿 Time to focus on the first league game this weekend now. Can’t wait 🔥 ,” the 30-year-old tweeted.

Moses scored four goals in 19 appearances during his loan stint with Spartak Moscow last season.

He joined the club on a permanent deal from Chelsea last month.

Spartak Moscow will start the new campaign with an away game against against Rubin Kazan on July 24.

