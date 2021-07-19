Dessers Bags Brace For Genk Vs MVV Maastricht

Cyril Dessers bagged a brace as Genk rallied back to beat Dutch outfit MVV Maastricht 5-2 in their final pre-season game on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Maastricht led 2-0 before Dessers reduced the deficit from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

The Nigeria international equalised for Genk at the start of the second half.

The 26-year old was replaced by Sekou Diawara on the hour mark.

His international teammate Paul Onuachu was not listed for action by Genk in the game.

The Smurfs will face Standard Liege in the opening game of the season on Friday.

