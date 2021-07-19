Gumel: Stay Clean, Win Clean Medals’

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel has urged the Nigerian contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Team Nigeria, to make sure they compete clean and also come back with clean medals.

Team Nigeria with 58 athletes will compete in nine sports at the Olympic Games starting from July 23 till August 8, 2021.

According to Phemmy Adetula Public Relations Officer of (NOC) , Gumel on his arrival at the Narita Airport in Tokyo on Sunday urged the athletes to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

“I have to congratulate every athlete representing Nigeria at this games. They are our worthy ambassadors who have toiled day and night to bring glory to our great country.

“As you are representing Nigeria, you are representing yourselves and your families as well. So, it’s very important that you represent well. Your whereabout before, during and after the games is key to us…