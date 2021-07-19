How To Find The Best UK Betting Site

When it comes to identifying the best sports betting sites in the UK , there are a number of criteria that punters may consider.

What’s more, they’ll also have a huge and diverse range of sportsbooks to choose from in the UK marketplace, which is just one of the reasons why sports betting accounts for around 37% of the £5.9 billion online GGY generated on these shores .

Fortunately, sites such as My Betting Site UK provide an independent resource through which you can compare individual gambling brands. But what exactly should you look for when seeking out the best UK betting sites?

1. The Welcome Offer (and Wagering Requirements)

Each online sportsbook offers new players a so-called “welcome bonus”, which is meant to incentivise target customers and help brands to compete in a crowded marketplace.

Typically, sportsbooks will offer bonuses in the form of a free bet up to a specific value, which may be anywhere between £10 and £40 on average. However, you may also…