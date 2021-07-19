Iheanacho Sets Leicester City Goals Target Ahead New Season

Kelechi Iheanacho hopes to improve on his performance for Leicester City in the 2021/22 season after making big impact with the Foxes last term, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international ended last term in magnificent goalscoring form with 19 goals in all competitions representing his best season in a City shirt.

Iheanacho is firmly focused on doing his bit to help the club go even further towards their ambitions in future.

“Obviously, I scored goals last season,” he told LCTV.

“I think, this season, we really need do more and focus on our games. I have a good feeling that, this season, it might fall for us and we’ll get what we want.

“As I said before, we need to concentrate and focus on the games one after the other and hopefully we’ll get there in the end.

“I pray for more goals, but most importantly, more wins and more points.”

Iheanacho joined his teammates for…