Inter Milan Chief Confirms Interest In Arsenal Defender Bellerin 

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the club’s interest in signing Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and says he won’t rule out a move for Manchester United’s Alex Telles.

Spaniard, Bellerin, who has spent his entire senior career with the Gunners, fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta last season and has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

While Telles, who only arrived at Manchester United last summer, has been linked with a departure from Old Trafford just one year on from signing a four-year deal, with the option to extend for another year.

Serie A champions Inter are eager to purchase defensive reinforcements as their first-choice right-back as Achraf Hakimi signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth for £51m earlier this month.

When asked about signing Bellerin, Marotta told Sky Italia: “His is a name that is mentioned…