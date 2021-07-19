James’ School Jersey Replaces Obama’s As World’s Costliest

Julien’s Auctions held Sports Legends, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars’ sports event of the year, Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th, 2021, in front of an international audience of sports fans, investors and collectors bidding live in person, on the phone, and online for some of the most important and coveted pieces of sports history in Beverly Hills and online at Juliensauctions.com.

The most highly anticipated moment of the auction was the sale of LeBron James’ St. Vincent – St. Mary’s high school jersey which he wore for his iconic Sports Illustrated “The Chosen One” cover of the February 18th, 2002 issue which was realized at $512,000 and set a new world record for highest selling price for a high school jersey sold at auction.

The sale shattered the previous world record held by Julien’s sale last year of Barack “Barry” Obama’s high school #23 jersey worn during his senior year at Punahou School as a member of the 1979 Hawaii…