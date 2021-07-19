Kroos Has Lost His Mojo -Matthaus

Former Germany midfielder, Lothar Matthaus has revealed that the national team won’t miss Toni Kroos despite announcing his retirement.

Recall that Kroos announced his retirement after the team crashed out in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 to England and said that he wants to focus more on club football with Real Madrid.

However, his comment may have angered Matthaus, who in a chat with German magazine Kicker, stated that the German international is no longer an international class.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Arsenal Confirm Lokonga Signing From Anderlecht

‘Kroos is no longer international class’, Matthaus told German magazine Kicker.

‘Personally, I have nothing against Toni Kroos, but I don’t agree with the way he plays.’

‘When he passes the ball, he loses speed again because there is hardly any gain in space and the pace is taken off.’

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…