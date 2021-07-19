Osimhen Elated To Be Back In Action For Napoli

Victor Osimhen is delighted to be back in action for Napoli following Sunday’s pre-season friendly win against local side Bassa Anaunia, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored four goals as Napoli won 12-0 in their first freindly ahead of the new campaign.

The Nigeria international played for 45 minutes in the game.



The forward took to the social media to express his happiness after stepping on the pitch again.

“Important Minutes✊🏽 @sscnapoli ,” the former Lille of France striker wrote on his Twitter handle.

Napoli will intensify their preparations for the 2021-22 Serie A campaign with fixtures against Serie C club Pro Vercelli and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on July 24 and 31 respectively.

The Parthenopeans will begin their new season with a date against Venezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on August 21.

