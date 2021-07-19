Spalleti Can Help Osimhen Become Serie A Top Scorer

William D’Avilla, the agent of Victor Osimhen believes Napoli’s new manager Luciano Spalleti can help the player become the best forward in Serie A, reports Completesports.com.

Spalleti has a reputation for getting the best of out of his players especially strikers .

The duo of Mirko Vucinic and Vincenzo Iaquinta in particular thrived under the Italian during his previous managerial spell in Roma and Udinese respectively.

Osimhen created a huge impression on the new manager scoring four times in Napoli’s 12-0 thrashing of local side Bassa Anaunia on Sunday.



“Victor is doing very well in these first days of pre-season, just think that in the first game he has already scored four goals,” D’Avilla told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The impressions on Spalletti are excellent. Victor’s goal is to score the most goals, he wants to become the top scorer in the next Serie A and maybe try to win the Golden Boot.

“Spalletti can…