Awoniyi Joins Union Berlin In Permanent Move

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi has linked up with Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a permanent transfer from Liverpool, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi spent last season on loan at the Stadion An der Alten scoring five goals and recording four assists in 22 appearances.

The 23-year-old season was disrupted by a torn thigh muscle.

“The striker returns to the Bundesliga club – with whom he spent the 2020-21 season on loan, helping them to a seventh-placed finish – after a deal was finalised today,” reads a statement on Liverpool’s official website.

“Awoniyi joined Liverpool back in the summer of 2015 and spent the majority of his six years with the Reds out on loan at a variety of European clubs.

“He had spells with FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice), KAA Gent, FSV Mainz 05 and most recently with Union Berlin last term.

“The 23-year-old had been part of Jürgen Klopp’s pre-season…