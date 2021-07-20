Awoniyi Set To Join Union Berlin On Permanent Deal

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is set to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a permanent deal from Liverpool.

The deal according to Goal is worth £6.5million (€7.5m/$9m).

The 23-year-old , who has already agreed personal terms with Union Berlin will sign a five-year contract after undergoing medical on Tuesday.

Liverpool have negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

Awoniyi spent last season on loan at Union Berlin and scored five goals in 22 league appearances to help the modest club secure qualification for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

The talented forward joined Liverpool from Imperial Academy in 2015 but has not been able to play for the Reds due to work permit issues.

He has spent time on loan at German second division outfit FSV Frankfurt, Dutch club NEC Nijmegen and Belgian pair Mouscron and Gent as…