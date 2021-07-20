Beyioku:’Team Nigeria’s Track And Field Athletes To Compete In AFA Kits’

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says the track and field contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which starts on Friday will compete in AFA kits provided by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, Secretary General of the federation says the athletes, like their counterparts in other sports, are competing under the banner of the NOC and will use the uniforms provided by the organisation.

“The AFN does not have any kitting contract with PUMA, the German kits and equipments manufacturer. There is no copy of any contract at the Secretariat of the AFN and the kits and equipments purportedly supplied are not in my possession as the chief administrative and accounting officer the 2017 constitution of the AFN recognises in article 8.7.2, section 4.4.3 as the custodian of the federation’s records, documents and properties,” said Beyioku.

