D’Tigress Lose To USA In Final Exhibition Game Ahead Tokyo Olympics

D’Tigress could not emulate their male counterparts as they lost 93-62 to US women’s basketball team, in their final exhibition game on Sunday.

Recall that D’Tigers stunned US men’s team in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

In the game arranged to prepare both sides for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the Americans were totally dominant of D’Tigress.

The Nigerian women’s team were restricted to just 30.6 percent shooting during the game, while the US shot 53.8 percent overall.

The Americans also outscored Nigeria in all four quarters of the game, though only by one point in the third quarter.

Atonye Nyingifa led the scoring charts for Nigeria with nine points, while centre Elizabeth Williams scored four points.

Both teams will meet again in their opening game in Group B of the Olympics in Tokyo on July 27.

France and Japan are also drawn in Group B with D’Tigress and US.

