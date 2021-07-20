Frank Onyeka Joins Brentford On Five-Year Contract

Premier League newcomers Brentford have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka on a five–year contract, Completesports.com reports.

Onyeka linked up with the Bees from Danish club FC Midtylland.

The transfer according to the club is subject to international clearance.

“Brentford have completed the signing of Nigeria international midfield player Frank Onyeka, subject to international clearance. A work permit for the 23-year-old was received at the weekend and he has completed a medical,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Frank will join from FC Midtjylland, where Brentford FC Owner Matthew Benham has the majority shareholding, for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract. He arrived in the UK yesterday, Monday 19 July, and will now undergo a period of quarantine before joining with the squad for training.”

Rasmus Ankersen, Brentford FC Co-Director of Football expect big things from the player.

“Frank Onyeka is a player…