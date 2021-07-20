Gazidis Former Arsenal Chief Executive Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Gazidis’ current club, AC Milan, confirmed the news.

He spent 10 years at the helm at Arsenal, before leaving the North London club in 2018 to join the Rossoneri.

A Milan statement on Tuesday confirmed: “AC Milan informs its fans and stakeholders that our CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat.

“Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

“Ivan will remain operational during the necessary treatment in specialized clinics, with the full support of the ownership, President Scaroni and the Club’s Senior Management.

“Everyone involved with the Club wishes Ivan all the best for a full and speedy recovery. We are all with you.”

Gazidis, who was born in Johannesburg but moved to Manchester at the age of four, is confident that…