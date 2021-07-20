Happy Eid El Kabir From All Us Us At Complete Sports

Felicitations to our muslim readers, families and business associates, from all us at Complete Sports. This is wishing you heartwarming and rewarding Eid celebration.

Eid signifies a time to heed the holy commandments of Allah and spread love to all around us, to help heal a troubled Nigeria. Enjoy the festivities in peace.

May the joy and blessings of the Eid abound with your homes on this momentous occasion and beyond.

Barka Da Sallah!



