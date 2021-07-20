I Want To Die For Messi

Former Arsenal Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed his strong adoration for Lionel Messi, stating that he would “die for him”.

In an interview with Argentine newspaper Ole, the Aston Villa shot-stopper explained that he was left speechless when Messi posted an image on Instagram of the two of them sharing a hug following their Copa semi-final win over Colombia on penalties.

Martinez was the hero in the last four clash having saved three of the five penalties.

Argentina went on to beat Brazil 1-0 in the final and claim a first international title since 1993.

Also Read: Pre-Olympic Friendly: D’Tigress Lose To USA In Final Exhibition Game

“They are sentences or pictures that you keep for the rest of your life. Or to have a frame that I’m hugging him,” he said.

“Same thing in the semis, when he came to hug me, same as the interview or what he put on Instagram, it gave me strength to stop in the final and be even better. It gives me strength.

“That he…