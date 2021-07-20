Jorginho Deserves To Win Ballon d’Or

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes midfielder Jorginho would be a deserving winner of the Ballon d’Or despite Lionel Messi being touted as the favourite.

Jorginho finished the 2020-21 campaign as Chelsea’s leading Premier League scorer with seven goals, albeit each of those came from the penalty spot.

The midfielder carried that form into Euro 2020, playing every game for Italy in their successful campaign that ended with a penalty shoot-out win over England at Wembley.

The Brazilian-born player led the way in terms of interceptions at Euro 2020 with 25, substantially more than Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante (14), who was next best.

Meanwhile, Jorginho’s 484 successful passes were bettered only by Spain’s Aymeric Laporte (644), leading to seven chances being created for his team-mates. Only Azzurri colleague Lorenzo Insigne (40) was involved in more shot-ending sequences than his 38.

On his part Messi,…