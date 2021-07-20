Midtylland Provide Update On Frank Onyeka Transfer To Brentford

FC Midtylland manager Bo Henriksen has provided update on Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka transfer to Premier League newcomers Brentford, Completesports.com reports.

The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Bees from their sister club in Denmark following positive talks.

Midtylland and Brentford are owned by Matthew Benham.

Onyeka is however yet to travel to England as he is yet to secure work-permit which will enable him complete the move.

“In relation to Frank, it is probably close to a sale,”Henriksen was quoted by bold.dk.

The 23-year-old linked up with Midtylland from Nigerian club FC Ebedei in 2016 and scored 14 times in 95 league appearances for the Wolves.

