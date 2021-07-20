‘My Two Daughters Play Like Me, Super Falcons Call-up Good’

Peter Ijeh, a former Nigeria international, says that his two daughters, Eveyln and Josephine, possess some skills similar to his and can be great in their football careers, adding that both sisters’ recent call-up to the Nigeria national team, the Super Falcons, came to him as a ‘pleasant surprise,’ Completesports.com reports.

The two Ijeh sisters play their club football for Swedish side, BK Hacken.

Evelyn had previously represented Sweden at the U17 and U19 levels.

And the ‘proud’ father of the new Super Falcons invitees, who could spark a reign of the Ijeh dynasty in Nigeria’s women’s football, says he never anticipated that his two daughters could be invited to the Super Falcons squad at the same time.

“I never anticipated that my two daughters would get invite to the Super Falcons squad at the same time. I was thinking it’s going to be one at a time,” Ijeh, a former Malmo FF and IFK Gotenburg striker who played five times for the Super Eagles stated…