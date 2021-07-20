Premier League Player Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Sex Offences 

A Premier League player has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The 31-year-old player – who has not been named – was arrested on Friday and has been bailed while police continue to investigate.

The player’s club confirmed he has been suspended pending the police investigation.

The club added: “The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

A statement, from Greater Manchester Police, read: “Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences.

“He is on police bail pending further enquiries.”

A source told The Mirror: “This has caused a massive shock.

“Any suggestion of allegations of offences involving a child are rightly taken seriously from the point they are made.”

