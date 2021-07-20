REVEALED: How Greek Players Ganged Up Against Me Over Captain’s Arm-band At PAOK – Udeze 

Former Super Eagles left-back Ifeanyi Udeze has revealed how his Greek teammates opposed his choice of being captain at PAOK Thessaloniki.

Udeze made this known in Tuesday’s edition of ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM.

The 40-year-old who played for PAOK from 2000 to 2006, compared his captain’s appointment to that of Marcelo’s at Real Madrid.

The legendary Brazilian left-back took over as Sergio Ramos’ replacement, which Udeze said might not go down well with Spanish players at the club.

Also Read: Awoniyi Set To Join Union Berlin On Permanent Deal

“Following the departure of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo was appointed Madrid’s new captain,” Udeze began.

“For me, it is a good selection because it has been long a foreign player was picked as captain of Madrid. And Marcelo has been at Madrid for a very long time and has done well for the club.

“But the truth is Marcelo’s appointment as the new captain may not go down well with the Spanish players in the club which is…