Simy Must Join Top Club In Europe To Remain Relevant In Super Eagles -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has advised Super Eagles striker, Simone Nwankwo to join a top-flight club in Serie A in order to enhance his chances of making a comeback to the senior national team.

Recall that Simy was among the players invited for the international friendly game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon but unforeseen circumstances forced him from making the trip to Austria.

With the summer transfer window barely a few weeks old, La Liga side, Real Betis has joined Lazio in showing early interest for record-making Nigerian striker, Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, as reported by the Italian-based outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via La Lazio Siamo Noi).

Simy is coming off an excellent campaign in Serie A. The Super Eagles striker scored 20 goals for Crotone, which tied him with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile as the joint-fifth on…