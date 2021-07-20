Tokyo 2020: D’Tigers Coach Brown Names Eight NBA Stars In Final Squad

Eight NBA stars have been named in D’Tigers final 12-man rooster for the 2020 Olympic Games by head coach Mike Brown, Completesports.com reports.

Brown released the list after about a month of camping of exercise in Sacramento and Las Vegas in the United States of America.

Miami Heat trio Precious Achiuwa, Gabe Vincent and KZ Okpala are in line to make their debut for Nigeria after they were listed for the games by Brown.

The D’Tigers will open their campaign against Australia at the Saitama Arena, Tokyo on July 25 and later face Germany and Italy.

The West Africans head into the Olympics in confident mood having defeated USA and Australia in exhibition games.

The Full Squad

Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Miye Oni (Utah Jazz), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks), Caleb Agada (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Obi Emegano (Fuenlbrada, Spain), Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) , Ike Nwamu (Samara, Russia),

Ekpe Udoh , Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons), Precious Achiuwa, Gabe Vincent and KZ…