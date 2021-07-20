Usyk vs Joshua Heavyweight Title Bout Confirmed For September

Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September, BBC Sport reports.

Joshua, 31, will put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line against mandatory challenger Usyk.

The 34-year-old Ukrainian has not fought for a title as a heavyweight but held all four belts a division lower at cruiserweight.

Joshua was ordered to defend his WBO title after the collapse of his bout with fellow Briton and WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Also Read: Done Deal : Awoniyi Joins Union Berlin In Permanent Move

“We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges,” Joshua said.

“The venue is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”

Despite months of negotiations a fight between Joshua and Fury for all four belts failed to…