Banda Makes Olympic History In 10-3 Loss To Netherlands 

Captain of Zambia’s women football team Barbra Banda made history as she became the first African female footballer to score a hat-trick at the Olympics, in her side’s 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The Tokyo 2020 Group F encounter was the first ever game for both countries in the women’s football event at the Olympics.

The Netherlands also created a new record for the most goals scored in an Olympic football match.

Also Read: Aisha Buhari Invitation Tournament: Waldrum Relishes Return Of Oparanozie, Nnadozie, Okobi To Super Falcons

Banda scored in the 19th minute to make it 3-1 after a feint from her beat the Netherlands keeper before tapping into an empty net.

In the 82nd minute she got her second goal to bring the score to 10-2 as she got into the penalty area with the ball under control, produced another feint to beat the goalkeeper and scored at the near post.

She then completed her hat-trick on 83 minutes after recovering…