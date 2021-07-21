Bayer Leverkusen Interested In Sheyi Ojo

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is reportedly on the radar of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, reports Completesports.com.

Ojo spent last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City.

The player has not been involved in the Reds first team for the past three seasons.

He has also enjoyed loan spells at Glasgow Rangers, Wolverhamton Wanderers , Fulham and Stade de Reims.

Reports in Germany state that Bayer Leverkusen have made the winger a primary target to replace Demarai Gray.

Gray has already linked up with Premier League club Everton.

