Chelsea Ready To Sanction Abraham Loan Move To Arsenal

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Tammy Abraham to London rivals Arsenal on a loan move that contains an obligation to buy.

Abraham has fallen out of favour at the Blues since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard and is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Now, according to The Sun Chelsea are ready to send him on loan to the Gunners for the upcoming season, with Arsenal then having an obligation to buy him for £40million next summer.

Also Read: El Clasico: Ex-Eagles Star Okunowo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Figo In Action As Madrid Legends Beat Barca Legends

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been told that they can beat West Ham to the signing of West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone, by submitting a bid worth just a few million pounds more than the Hammers.

Johnstone looks likely to leave the Hawthorns this summer, and former Gunners star Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners can win the race to sign him.

“The £6m bid is some serious low-balling from West Ham. They are testing…