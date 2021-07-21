Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to stay at Juventus for the 2021-22 campaign, put an end to speculation about his future.

Ronaldo 36, who is entering the final year of his contract, has been linked with a summer exit, with Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United believed to be monitoring his situation.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo would like to stay in Turin for at least one more season, before weighing up his options next summer.

Juve are one of many clubs who have suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic and they are looking reduce their wage bill.

Ronaldo is currently earning £46.7m per year and even though his exit would significantly alleviate the financial pressure the Serie A club find themselves under, they are still hoping to negotiate terms to extend his contract.

Since joining from Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo has made 133 appearances for…